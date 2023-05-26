Dani Alves is still in jail and hopes that his trial will begin as quickly as possible, but the evidence is increasingly against him, in the accusation of possible rape of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

This Wednesday, frames were released in the Spanish media that determine step by step what happened that night at the end of December at the Sutton nightclub.

“Dani Alves was the first to leave the bathroom. A girl then came out of the bathroom where the two had been and where she would assure, shortly after, that Alves had raped her,” says the Ara outlet.

And he adds: “The victim goes directly to her cousin to tell her it was time to go. The girl of the alleged assault, distant, just shakes her hand. The two quickly leave the disco.”

Indignation

Dani Alves is accused of sexually abusing a young woman in Spain.

ester garcialawyer for the 23-year-old girl who denounced Dani Alves, is considering taking legal action after the dissemination of the images of the woman with the footballer in the nightclub.

The images, where the young woman is seen crying after the alleged sexual assault, supposes “irreparable damage” for the young woman, says the lawyer, in a statement issued this Thursday.

According to information from ABC, for García, this “more than doubtful pixelated” is an “irreparable damage” for the young woman. and consider “ethically and morally reprehensible its leaking, issuance and publication”, Therefore, it considers taking legal action for “constitute criminal and civic infractions”.

The lawyer also refers to the El Circ program on the 8TV network for broadcasting said images. For her, the dissemination constitutes a lack of “training on the right to moral integrity of victims of violence.”

The lawyer wishes to achieve “the total elimination of the images” and the “protection of the right to privacy”.

Alves has always said that he is innocent and that the relationship he had with the person who denounced him was consensual.

