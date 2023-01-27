While the Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He shares a cell with another inmate in the module to which most sexual offenders are assigned at the Brians 2 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), a center to which he was transferred this Monday because it has safer and less crowded facilities, his wife , Joana SanzYou have made a drastic decision.

According to sources close to the center, after a brief stay in the prison admissions department, those responsible for Brian’s 2 You have been assigned a cell in module 13.

They warn that the majority of those investigated or convicted of crimes against sexual freedom are usually housed there, although there are also cases for other criminal offences.

At least for the first few days, Alves will share a cell with another inmate who will play the role of what in prison jargon is known as a “trusted prisoner”, whose mission is to help overcome the feeling of anguish and stress that entering prison can cause. especially to people who have never been to a penitentiary.

Joana, another victim

Module 13, however, has enough space for some of the inmates to be assigned an individual cell, if the inmate’s circumstances so warrant.

Sanz has received a series of messages for her behavior, as she always stated that she believed her husband, thus the investigations and information that was heard were contrary to her message, for which reason she began to receive strong messages on her social networks.

Alves remained in the prison admission module Brians 1 of Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona) since last Friday, when a Barcelona judge ordered his admission to prison without bail, accused of raping a young woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30.

Already with the investigation very advanced, Sanz made a drastic decision that has reassured her.

Alves’ wife has deleted all the photos with the player that she had on her instagram.

That social network has been hard for her, since it was a message center that did not have the best phrases.

“You will put up with the rapist being a cuckold”, is one of the messages that are read, hence her reaction.