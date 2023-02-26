Little has been known in recent days about the subject Daniel Alves, who is still in a prison in Barcelona.

A few days ago the Prosecutor’s Office asked the Barcelona audience to keep the soccer player in prison, brandishing the multiple evidence that in his opinion incriminates him, including evidence of dna, while the footballer’s defense has once again questioned the victim’s version.

In the third section of the Barcelona Court, the hearing was held this Thursday for the appeal that Alves’ defense filed against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to prison without bail for raping a young woman on the night of December 30 in a bathroom in a nightclub in the Catalan capital.

As legal sources have explained, at the hearing, which was held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the victim, Alves’ defense referred to the appeal he filed to request his release.

And after insisting that the footballer has enough roots in Spain to guarantee that she will not flee, she has once again questioned the complainant’s version, among other aspects because she does not present vaginal lesions.

the wife reappears



Joana Sanz keep loading the thread. Alves’s wife recently reappeared on the catwalks and, as was to be expected, the media approached her, although she did not “let loose.”

The model tries to continue with her life, but the last thing that was seen was a message to the Shakiraparodying one of the Colombian songs.

“Me seeing that Shakira has a new song and I haven’t released any yet,” Sanz wrote in his Instagram stories.

He did it shortly after the song by Shakira and Karol G, TQG, came out to the public.

