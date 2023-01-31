Daniel Alves does not have a good time She is still in jail, pending parole, meanwhile, her life is collapsing more and more, because the news is not the best.

Alves and his defense have filed an appeal against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to pretrial detention, accused of raping a young woman in a private bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona the night of December 30.

It was learned that his writing is more than 20 pages and that it has been submitted to the court electronically.

In it, his lawyer, Christopher Martelluses arguments to dismantle the flight risk on which the investigating judge relied to send the footballer to prison, on January 20.

Joanna springs into action

But while the Brazilian plays it all in the stands, his personal life collapses.

His wife, the model, Joanna Sanz, who at first defended him with everything, backed down.

He recently deleted all the photos he had with Alves on his social networks and now, as it became known, he will ask the footballer for a divorce.

Sanz has had a problem, he has had to pave the way through his lawyers, as Alves rejected a face-to-face, as he says ‘The Ana Rosa Program‘.

It is not a surprise, several issues about the relationship have already been discussed, but it is clear that Sanz does not want anything with Alves, after the events at the nightclub on December 30.

