Dani Alves: his lawyer “spoke his tongue” and recounted intimacies in prison

Daniel Alves.
Instagram Dani Alves, iStock
Daniel Alves.
Cristóbal Martell spoke about the situation the player is experiencing.
Daniel Alves, in pretrial detention since January, he wants his case to be resolved as soon as possible, but it doesn’t seem easy.
Alvez recently defended his innocence and assured that the relations he had with the woman who accused him of rape were consented to, in an interview with the newspaper The vanguardthe first since jail.
Your lawyer speaks
Christopher Martell., his lawyer, revealed last-minute details of the footballer in prison.
Alves does not live good moments, but it is not to worry either. “He is whole,” said the lawyer to ‘Europa Press’.
The lawyer pointed out that few people visited him, including his ex-wife, Dinorah Santana and his, still a woman, Joanna Sanz.
