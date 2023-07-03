Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dani Alves: his lawyer “spoke his tongue” and recounted intimacies in prison

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Dani Alves: his lawyer “spoke his tongue” and recounted intimacies in prison

Close


Close

Daniel Alves

Daniel Alves.

Photo:

Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

Daniel Alves.

Cristóbal Martell spoke about the situation the player is experiencing.

See also  Sports schedule for Sunday, October 16

Daniel Alves, in pretrial detention since January, he wants his case to be resolved as soon as possible, but it doesn’t seem easy.

Alvez recently defended his innocence and assured that the relations he had with the woman who accused him of rape were consented to, in an interview with the newspaper The vanguardthe first since jail.
(They reveal the last message of the pilot Dilano van’t Hoff, killed in a brutal accident) (Indignation by video alluding to Pablo Escobar in Luis Díaz’s Liverpool)

Your lawyer speaks

Christopher Martell., his lawyer, revealed last-minute details of the footballer in prison.

Alves does not live good moments, but it is not to worry either. “He is whole,” said the lawyer to ‘Europa Press’.

Dani Alves is accused of sexually abusing a young woman in Spain.

The lawyer pointed out that few people visited him, including his ex-wife, Dinorah Santana and his, still a woman, Joanna Sanz.
(Colombia, 9 years after a stellar Selection in Brazil 2014: end of a generation?)

See also  The semifinals of the MX League were defined: Tigres will face León and Pumas against Atlas

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dani #Alves #lawyer #spoke #tongue #recounted #intimacies #prison

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The balance spoke about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​Antonovsky bridge

The balance spoke about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​Antonovsky bridge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result