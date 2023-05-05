The young woman who denounced the former FC player for rape Barcelona Dani Alves He has asked the judge to keep him in prison, after questioning the latest version of the footballer, which in his opinion contradicts the biological evidence and suffers from inconsistencies.

According to legal sources, the young woman’s lawyer, Esther Garcia, He has submitted a report to the head of the fifteenth trial court in Barcelona, ​​which is investigating the rape, in which he opposes the request of the footballer’s defense to release him, if necessary with precautionary measures.

Of great help

After recalling that the footballer has already offered several contradictory versions about what happened on December 30 in Barcelona at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​the lawyer insists on also questioning the explanations he gave on April 17 before the judge, before the who asked to appear at his own request.

In that statement, Alves argued that he had had consensual sexual relations with the complainant, vaginally, and alleged that in his first interrogation he had lied to hide his infidelity from his wife.

However, the private prosecution believes that this new version also incurs contradictions regarding the evidence that appears in the summary, including the position of the fingerprints detected, and recalls that Alves changed his account to admit vaginal penetration only when the As a result of the DNA analysis, traces of his semen were detected in the intimate parts of the young woman.

the move

dinoraAlves’ first wife, has traveled to Barcelona with her children and her current partner.

The idea is that he arrives in Spain to find a school for his children from September, the month in which they will return.

“The arrival of Alves’ children in Barcelona, ​​Martell and his team, would take advantage of it to endorse the family ties and justify that he would not flee the country. In addition, they would add other measures such as the imposition of a bond and having his passport withdrawn Spanish and Brazilian to guarantee that he does not flee”, says the Spanish newspaper As.

And he adds: “Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of the victim, Ester García, have shown their opposition to the request for Dani Alves’ release, since they assure that he would take advantage of preventive freedom to escape to Brazil.”

