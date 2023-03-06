The case of the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves, who is in prison while his case of possible sexual harassment and rape in a Barcelona nightclub is resolved, each day has a new chapter.

Alves is singled out by a young woman, who accuses him of forcing her to have a sixth in a disco bathroom at the end of December 2022.

‘Is innocent’

Alves is in prison and the Spanish justice has denied him the house for jail, for which he remains hospitalized.

In recent days there has been talk that his trial will begin very soon and that if he is found guilty he will be able to pay a sentence of between 4 and 12 years in prison.

The last thing that was known was that his ex-wife visited him in jail and defended him until she couldn’t.

“Yes, me and your children believe in your innocence,” he said Dinorah Santana, when abandoned the prison sector in Barcelona.

And he added: “I have not asked him about the versions because we know that he is innocent. There are no questions about this.”

Santana warned that he saw it well and that the player has spoken with his children that he has with him. “He’s strong, he’s holding up well,” he recounted.

“You also have to take into account that Dani has a family and children and often not everything that is said is true, and that weighs heavily on the lives of children. I am a mother, and when children suffer, the mother suffers. But It is a bad time that is going to happen. It will be shown that he is innocent and that everything will go well, for sure”, he sentenced.

