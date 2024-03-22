Dani Alves has not been able to raise this Friday the million euros that the Barcelona Court has imposed on him as bail to get out of prison and will remain in jail, at least, all weekend. Following the refusal of Neymar's family to provide him with financial aid, the player is waiting to receive a payment from the Treasury (6.8 million) that allows him to pay the amount demanded by the magistrates. His defense had hoped to be able to make the transfer this Friday and he has asked, in fact, to extend the deadline to do so until 3 p.m., which has been granted. The money, however, is still not in the court's current account.

The release of Alves, sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the sexual assault of a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​is thus postponed until at least Monday. His departure at the weekend is not possible, since the Barcelona Court does not function as a duty court, judicial sources have confirmed. His defense is confident that, then, yes, the million euros can already be paid. Last Wednesday, barely a month after handing down the sentence for the rape, the Barcelona Court agreed for the first time to consider Alves' freedom, but on the condition that he pay a high bail to avoid the risk of escape.

Alves has remained in provisional prison for 14 months. After the conviction, his defense requested his release arguing, among others, that he had already served a quarter of the sentence and that the risk of escape (the reason that led him to this situation of provisional detention) had been eliminated. dissipated. The magistrates partially agreed with him. When he is released, Alves will have to meet a series of requirements: he must hand over his two passports (Spanish and Brazilian), he will not be able to leave Spain, he will have to appear every week at the Barcelona Court and he will not be able to approach the victim or communicate. with her.