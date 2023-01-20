The examining magistrate has agreed the imprisonment without bail of Brazilian international footballer Dani Alvesaccused of a crime of sexual assault, for allegedly raping a woman in a private bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30.

As reported by legal sources, in accordance with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusation brought by the complainant, the head of the trial court number 15 of Barcelona has decreed unconditional imprisonment for the footballer, considering that he presents high risk of flight given their economic capacities and that they reside outside of Spain.

In the midst of this situation, his wife, the Spanish model Joana Sanzsent him a message that has received a lot of echo for its value.

The message of Alves’s wife

Message wife Dani Alves. Photo: Instagram Joana Sanz

Hours before the soccer player Dani Alves was sent to prison, his wife, the model Joana Sanz, posted a message on social networks. “Together…” (Together, in English) is what Sanz wrote next to a photo in which her hand and that of her husband are seen, intertwined.

The Brazilian soccer player was arrested this Friday in Barcelona after voluntarily going to a police station to answer for an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December. After that, he was transferred to the courts for a statement to be taken.

His partner had already spoken with ‘Antena 3’ about the complaint that began to be made public in the first week of January: “I know who my husband is, I know how I met him; I know how respectful he is because not even when he was getting to know me did he disrespect me. I have seen many times how women approach the booth, daring, to try something with my husband in my face. If they do it in my presence, I don’t want to imagine when I’m not there”.

The Mossos d'Esquadra take you to the Brians 1 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, 30 minutes from Barcelona The judge has decreed provisional detention without bail for alleged sexual assault

