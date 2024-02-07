Around 1:30 pm, Colombian time, the former soccer player Daniel Alves He began to give his version during the trial in which he is accused of sexual abuse of a young woman in a nightclub.

Alves gave his definitive version of what happened that night at the Barcelona nightclub.

Alves Declaration

Dani Alves at the Barcelona Court

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves denied this Wednesday that he raped a woman in a nightclub and assured that the alleged victim was free to leave “at any time,” during his statement on the last day of the trial against him in Barcelona. “She could leave at any time, she was not obliged to be there,” Alves declared about his alleged victim, ensuring that he is not “a violent man,” and responding only to his lawyer during a brief statement 20 minutes.

These are his statements:

“When we got to the reserved room, Bruno and I were dancing and we continued for a while. There were two girls there and they stayed for a while. Bruno called the girls. A waiter brought the champagne we had ordered. We danced very close, respectfully. Yes “I think they knew it was me because more than once they asked me to take their photo.”

“We were dancing together. As we danced closer for a while, she started rubbing her parts against mine. I put my hand in and when the sexual pressure started, I told her to go to the bathroom and she said okay. She didn't say anything “.

“I pulled down my pants, sat on the toilet, she knelt down and started giving me oral sex.”

Dani Alves completed a year in prison. Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

“She was in front of me and we started having sex. I remember she sat on top of me. I'm not a violent man. I didn't force her to perform oral sex. She didn't tell me anything. We were both enjoying it and nothing more “

“When I got home, I remember that she (his wife Joana Sanz) was at home in bed and I slept afterwards. Yes, I say the same thing as the other times. I found out from the press that they were accusing me.”

“I heard that they accused me of sexual violation. They broke all my contracts and blocked my accounts.”

