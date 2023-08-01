Cristóbal Martell, Dani Alves’ lawyer, assured this Tuesday that the former Brazilian soccer player is “very strong, whole”, after being prosecuted for a crime of sexual assault for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Martell, together with the lawyer Miraida Puente Wilson, visited the footballer this morning in the Brians 2 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona) to prepare for his appearance tomorrow before the investigating judge, who has summoned him to notify him of his prosecution and give him the opportunity to re-testify, before sending the case to trial.

The judge handling the case forced Alves to pay a bond of 150,000 euros, which would cover eventual compensation to the victim.

The lawyer, who did not want to say if the Brazilian international will make any kind of statement this Wednesday before the judge, has stated that he has seen him “very well, as always” and that he is “very strong, whole”.

The head of the trial court number 15 of Barcelona issued an indictment against Alves on Monday, for a crime of sexual assault with carnal access, and summoned him to take a statement this Wednesday, for the last time, before sending the case to trial.

Dani Alves’ version changes about what happened

During the investigation of the case, the former FC Barcelona player has offered up to four different versions of what happened in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub on the night of December 30.

After his arrest, last January, he initially maintained that he did not know the victim, then admitted that he met the young woman in the nightclub’s bathroom without anything happening between them and finally, when the judge compared his explanations with the evidence Biological tests, he maintained that the girl had performed fellatio on him, consensually.

Last April, when the results of the biological tests that found traces of Alves’ semen in the victim’s private parts were already known, the footballer returned to testify before the instructor at his own request.

In that appearance, he admitted for the first time that he had had consensual sexual intercourse with the victim vaginally, and argued that on the first occasion he had lied to hide his infidelity from his wife.

