The Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He remains in prison accused of a complaint of sexual abuse of a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The private prosecution has not yet presented its qualification brief against

Alves, unlike the Prosecutor’s Office, which asks for 9 years in prison for the footballer and the payment of 150,000 euros in compensation to the victim.

The complainant has not waived the compensation that may correspond to her and this was communicated last August to the investigating magistrate in the corresponding procedure, before the presentation of the accusation documents, as now established by the law of only yes is yes. , and not in the trial.

However, in its statement the private prosecution highlights that “in any crime against sexual freedom the moral damages and consequences are irreparable.”

With Alves already prosecuted for sexual assault, the defense proposed starting conversations aimed at reaching an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution that would reduce the sentence for the footballer in exchange for acknowledging the facts and compensating the complainant, but in the end it has not been reached. no agreement, says the statement

The Brazilian international has paid, yes, the 150,000 euros that the investigating judge set for him in the indictment order to cover possible compensation to the victim, which his defense has tried to use to agree on a reduction in sentence that reduces the minimum his stay in prison for a crime of sexual assault.

date for trial

Dani Alves already knows the date on which he will sit in the dock for the trial, it will be in February 2024, as journalist Mayka Navarro has exclusively announced.

The communicator points out that the Barcelona Court “has reserved two weeks in February for the trial to be held.”

The hearing of the oral trial could be suspended in the event that there is an agreement of conformity between both parties.

The Barcelona Court rejected for the third time the provisional release of the footballer, who has been behind bars since January 20.

