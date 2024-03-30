Daniel Alves it came out of prison after a year and two months locked up in Barcelona, ​​this having paid a bail of 1 million euros to be able to carry out his legal process on conditional release, since he still must comply with his 4 and a half year sentence. Just a week after that, he now faces a new problem but now in Brazil where he is wanted for plagiarism.

In a new accusation against the footballer, the local media in Brazil, UOL, announced that two composers called, Giuliano Matheus and Thiago Matheus They have denounced Dani Alves for having plagiarized his music, this by using lyrics from his song.

According to reports, the song under investigation is “Avaio“, a production that Dani Alves used for a project with the UN, this to seek to avoid misinformation against the issue of Covid-19. This song had participations from other artists who helped it go further.

Dani Alves has new problems in Brazil | Photo: EFE

The plaintiffs claim that this song was written by them for their grandfather, but that when Dani Alves heard it he decided to use it for purposes other than what it was created for, in addition to They were not recognized as the authors of the piecesituation for which now

They ask to declare before the authorities about their action.

Local media assure that Daniel Alves He will have to respond to the lawsuit, although it will be impossible for him to travel to Brazil given that he is prohibited from leaving Spain during the duration of his sentence, in addition to the fact that his documents were retained by the Spanish authorities.

So far there is nothing concrete about what the lawsuit is seeking, the alleged authors of the song have not made their intentions known, but it is believed that they hope to receive both recognition and some compensation.