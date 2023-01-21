The Brazilian, accused of sexual assault, spent his first night in prison in Barcelona. Termination by the Mexican club

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Accused of sexual assault, Dani Alves spent his first night in jail as the Pumas terminated his contract from Mexico. The Brazilian was on special leave in Barcelona: the Mexican club had allowed him to travel to Europe, skipping the weekend match to be close to his seriously ill mother-in-law.

CONTRACT TERMINATED — In Barcelona, ​​however, the prison doors were opened for Alves and during the European night the Pumas president called a press conference to announce the cancellation of the contract with the Brazilian full-back. “With this decision, the club reaffirms the position of zero tolerance towards any act performed by a member of our institution aimed at violating the spirit and values ​​of society,” said president Leopoldo Silva.

THE PENALTIES — See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market at FC Barcelona: Tanguy Ndombélé, Gavi, Araújo and more While waiting for the trial, this is what Dani Alves risks. The Spanish penal code has recently changed the law relating to sexual violence eliminating the distinction between aggression and violence and placing the consent of the victim at the center of the legislative framework. Crimes of this type are now punished with sentences of between 12 months and 4 years, which can increase to 12 in the case of assault.

THE FACTS — Alves is accused by a 23-year-old girl who declared yesterday in front of the judge that she had been raped in the night between 30 and 31 December in the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Yesterday Alves also released a video on Antena3 TV saying that he had never met the complainant, however the judge asked for the player to be admitted to prison without bail.

January 21, 2023 (change January 21, 2023 | 12:38)

