The former Barcelona footballer changed his version of events for the fourth time, admitting the relationship but saying that the girl was consenting. And the judge keeps him in jail

A consensual relationship. Dani Alves this morning returned to the judge who is dealing with his trial for rape and offered his fourth version of the events relating to the night of December 30 in the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Evening concluded with the complaint against the then Mexican Pumas player filed by a 23-year-old girl. The Brazilian has been in prison near Barcelona since 20 January.

Four versions — Initially Dani Alves even said in front of the investigators that he had never met the girl. Then he said that he had been in the bathroom of the disco with her but nothing happened. So he admitted that yes, oral sex had taken place between the two. And today he also confirmed the penetration, stating, however, that it took place with the complainant’s consent. See also Ricardo Peláez took the caste for Chivas before the VAR

Supposed protection — To try to somehow justify the continuous change of course, mainly due to the incessant appearance of new evidence against him and to elements, videos or testimonies that denied his versions of the facts, Dani Alves first said he had done so to protect the woman, then to try to hide the infidelity from his wife, the model Joana Sanz who in the meantime has announced the separation from the footballer. Now that everything has come to light, the Brazilian admits the relationship, calling it consensual.

12 years — The trial continues, as does the detention of Dani Alves, who was denied bail by the judge. The Brazilian international, also present at the last World Cup, risks a sentence of up to 12 years.

April 17 – 3.38pm

