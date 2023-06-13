The Barcelona audience has agreed to keep the former Barça player in preventive detention Daniel Alves, accused of abusing a young woman in the toilets of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, arguing that the “flight risk remains”.

In an order, the third section of the Barcelona hearing thus dismisses the appeal filed by Alves’ defense against the decision of the investigating judge to keep the Brazilian player in prison, imprisoned since January 20 in the penitentiary center of Brian’s 2.

For the court, the “flight risk remains” and no other precautionary measure “can neutralize said risk with sufficient guarantees” to thus ensure the presence of the defendant at trial.

The soccer player remains in a Barcelona prison. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

In its resolution, the court rejects the main argument put forward by the player’s defense in the appeal, that Alves has a “life project” in Spain, such as the recent registration of his children in the house of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) or the fact that his ex-wife resides in the country, documentation that the player’s legal team attached on appeal.

What did he say?

On everyone’s lips, through the journalist Nacho Abad, he learned of Alves’ reaction once he learned of the new determination.

“Only two people know what happened and above all what did not happen. I am telling the truth. I think everyone understands that I was trying to save my marriage and that’s why I said what I said in the first place. That was the only reason and I have nothing to hide. There is talk of infinite versions and I have only testified twice before the judge, ”she said.

‘I’m not guilty’

And he added: “There is talk of infinite versions…” I have been in prison since January 20 and I have not yet been tried. It will prove that I am not guilty and it was a consensual relationship. It would never cross my mind to impose the sexual act on anyone as has been written.

Finally, Alves pointed out that he does not give up his life projects, despite living through these hard times.

Dani Alves is accused of sexually abusing a young woman in Spain.

“I went to the police of my own free will since Mexico and I gave up leaving Brazil, country that had not collaborated with Spain in my delivery. I did it to defend myself and prove my innocence, ”she recounted.

And sentenced: “My life is here. I have and have always had a life project in Barcelona. I have offered myself by all means that I would continue from here ”.

