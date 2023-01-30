Daniel Alves He does not have a good time, but he is the highest figure in the prison in which he is confined in a prison in Barcelona for an alleged rape of a woman, which had been on December 30.

The court decreed the unconditional imprisonment for the soccer player, who is now an intern at the Brians 2 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, in Barcelona and from where he spoke.

After his arrest, the UNAM Cougars They fired the 39-year-old right-back, who signed for the Mexican club in July 2022 to prepare for the World Cup.

Alves shares a cell with another Brazilian, Coutinho, but not the Premier League player, but the man who is accused of sexual assault.

First words

Regardless of his career, regardless of whether he is the player with the most titles won or anything, Alves tries to lead his new lifestyle, and has reiterated that he is prepared for whatever comes in the coming weeks while the investigations continue for the alleged sexual chapter. on the Sutton nightclub.

The wait will be long, at least that’s what is announced, but the footballer is still in jail. He has tried to lead his new life in the most natural way without going over anyone and trying to adapt to everything in the prison.

‘La Vanguardia’, with the journalist Mayka Navarro, published that the footballer has had a few quiet days without problems with his new teammates.

The investigating judge in the case has agreed to imprisonment without bail for the Brazilian international player.

In the Penitentiary Center, he has even played soccer matches with his fellow prisoners, and as Dani Alves mentions, “the soccer player has been left out, and the Dani who is here is one more. I will accept whatever comes”.

Alves confessed, he assured that in this new lifestyle, due to a consensual sexual relationship, or at least that is how he has sold the story in jail, he has no problem with what happens in the future.

“I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me,” the publication announced.

