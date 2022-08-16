The present of the Pumas UNAM of Mexico is far from ideal, due to the 0-6 defeats against FC Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Cup and 0-3 against América for the eighth date of the MX League, in the classic.
Within the recent fall in the transcendental clash against the “Eagles”, one of the most viral plays on social networks was the bad decision made by the Argentine Edward Salvioarrived from Boca Juniors, when in a counterattack by his team he faced the center of the field and filtered for the teammate who had two marks on him.
In addition to a striker, he came to lick the eternal Daniel Alves, the greatest winner of world titles in the history of football; The Brazilian, also recently landed, exploded with fury and began to wave his arms in the air, making clear his discontent with “Toto”.
“They outplayed us, we never found the way to counteract a rival who plays fast and has hierarchy, we fell and we have to turn this sad and black page. The alerts are on, we have to find a solution quickly”recognized the technical director of Pumas, Andres Lillini. What will happen to the experienced footballers, with a past in Europe, who have fallen out?
