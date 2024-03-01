The Prosecutor's Office will appeal the sentence that sentenced the former Barça player to four and a half years in prison Daniel Alves for sexually assaulting a young woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona so that the mitigating circumstance is revoked and the prison sentence is increased.

As reported by legal sources, the public ministry is already preparing the appeal against the sentence of the Barcelona hearinga, which imposed a sentence of four and a half years in prison on the footballer by applying the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage for the 150,000 euros that he handed over to the court to compensate the victim in case of conviction.



That mitigating factor for repairing the damage, which allowed the Barcelona hearing reducing the Brazilian soccer player's sentence to four and a half years in prison – the minimum for sexual assault with the law in force when the events occurred was four – was one of the main elements that the Prosecutor's Office will challenge in its appeal.

Already in the trial, both the Prosecutor's Office and the private prosecution opposed the application of this mitigating measure of reparation by concluding that it is an amount that the investigating judge set as bail for Alves when she prosecuted him – under the embargo warning -, despite that subsequently the defense has requested on several occasions that it be handed over to the victim, who has not accepted it.

Another of the arguments of the accusations is that applying a mitigating circumstance to the footballer for having paid the 150,000 euros bail may be discriminatory, since it represents an advantage for the defendant due to his comfortable economic capacity.

The private prosecution filed by the victim also plans to appeal the conviction, as does the defense, which will once again insist on requesting the footballer's acquittal because it maintains that he had consensual sexual relations with the complainant.