Dani Alves “does not want to lose everything”: they reveal a last-minute call to his wife

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.
Instagram Joana Sanz, Screenshot video @victor_nahe
Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.
The player, accused of rape, does not want a divorce. The dialogues with Joana Sanz are known.
The player Daniel Alves He has only had one telephone conversation with his wife, the model Joana Sanz, since he was arrested on January 20 on suspicion of sexually abusing a 23-year-old girl.
The call was “short”, according to the Spanish press, but enough for the Brazilian to say that he has intention to continue with the marriage.
Alves does not want to divorce
According to the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, Daniel Alves expressly said that he does not want to lose his wife. “He told her he loved her” says the report. Joana Sanz, for her part, would have shown a willingness to divorce her.
The model would even like to have gone to prison to speak personally with Daniel Alves, but the Brazilian refused to see her inside the prison environment. But the player’s lawyers would have advanced what is the position of the model.
This Tuesday, the Spanish press reported that Joana Sanz had filed for divorce. The news was released by a television channel, but the model herself seems to have denied that she was going to separate from her.
According to ‘La Vanguardia’, people close to Joana Sanz advised the model not to make decisions at this time and to stop making public statements through their social networks.
O GLOBE, FROM BRAZIL
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)
