Dani Alves: desperate words from his mother after visiting him in jail

Little by little, more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light
The footballer remains in prison awaiting sentencing.
Daniel Alves He remains in prison waiting for his case, the complaint for alleged sexual abuse of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, to have a final ruling.
In recent weeks, images of the disco have come to light, which became new evidence on the table for the judge handling the case.
‘My son is innocent’
While the litigation between the parties continues and the process continues its course, Dani Alves received the expected new visit from his mother and his two brothers, Luci and Domingo, who wanted to give him support in the midst of his situation.
Upon leaving the Brians 2 prison, Alves’s mother gave statements to the press and insisted on her son’s innocence: “I believe in the innocence of my son. I have faith and he is a good person”Lucia stated.
He also said to be “strong and waiting for his innocence to be proven.”
For his part, his brother Ney, who shares messages on his social networks daily, said that the player “is fine” and waiting for his innocence to be proven.
