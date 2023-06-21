Daniel AlvesBrazilian soccer player who since January 2023 has been in prison in Spain on charges of abuse against a woman He has recently spoken in an interview for La Vanguardia and has revealed once again that he is innocent of what he is accused of.

“I have a very clear conscience about what happened that morning in the private bathroom of the Sutton nightclub. What happened and what didn’t happen. And what did not happen is that I forced that woman to do anything we did,” Alves explained to the newspaper from the prison about 40 km from Barcelona where he entered at the end of January.

In the extensive conversation, published the week after the court rejected another appeal from his defense, the former Barça player or cougars Mexican repeated that if he changed his version several times, even assuring in a video that he did not know the complainant at all, it was because he was trying to preserve his marriage.

“I was afraid of losing Joana -his wife- and that’s why I lied. I fought desperately to save my marriage from infidelity, regardless of the consequences I’m paying for,” he explained.

Dani Alves, 40, is in pretrial detention for an open case for an alleged crime of sexual assault, which in Spain includes rape. A young woman accuses him of having allegedly forced him to have sex in the private toilets of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December.

“There is not a single mark on her body that explains the violence with which she says that I moved her in the bathroom“, defends Alves, who ensures that the relations were at all times consented to by both.

The woman’s version has remained stable and was once again considered to have “sufficient reliability traits” by the magistrates of the Court of Barcelona that a few days ago, taking into account the risk of flight, they rejected the last resort of the athlete’s defense so that he would be released pending trial.

The case is followed with great interest in Spain, where this Wednesday the interview with Alves was echoed in various media, arousing the concern of feminist sectors.

“Tribalizing #MachoViolence, supporting the aggressor, discrediting the victim, causes more harm to her and to others, feeds the culture of rape,” the government delegate against violence wrote on Twitter. gender violenceVictoria Rosell, in reaction to the words of the author of the interview, who considered on television that the description made by alves before entering the toilets was more consistent than that of the complainant.