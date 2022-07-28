Brazilian Dani Alves provided an assist in the 90th minute that Argentine Nicolás Freite converted into a goal to give Pumas UNAM a 1-1 draw with Mazatlán in the Apertura of Mexican soccer.

In the former Barcelona player’s league debut, Argentine coach Gabriel Caballero’s Mazatlan took the lead with a goal from Venezuelan Eduard Bello and Pumas rescued the equalizer in the 90th minute with a Freire header.

Placed as inside on the right, the former player of Barcelona and the Brazilian national team was in good physical shape, well placed and with precise passes that helped the Pumas to dominate in the middle of the pitch.

The Brazilian was knocked down in the 16th, in a free kick without consequences, after which he maintained mobility. In stoppage time he took a free kick, into the wall. Pumas created danger, but lacked forcefulness and the duel reached the half without annotations.

In the second half, the university players gave up possession and their midfield lost vitality, which the visitors took advantage of with arrivals down the wings.

In minute 77, Bello accepted a service from Roberto Meraz and headed in his second goal to make the fans and Pumas players nervous. Desperate, the box of Argentine coach Andrés Lillini left for the tie, but lacked aim. A shot from outside by Argentine Eduardo Salvio, a great save by Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis in a shot by Efraín Velarde and a deflected shot by Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno frustrated Pumas’ attacks.

In minute 90, the Pumas received an unconfirmed corner kick in the video and claimed by Mazatlán.

Alves hit the ball against the post and Freire completed the tying play. The Pumas rose from eighth to seventh place with one win, four draws and seven points, and Mazatlan remained penultimate, with three points.

Next Sunday the Pumas de Alves will receive the leader Monterrey in one of the most anticipated duels of the sixth date of the championship.

