Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Dani Alves could end his relationship with Pumas after the World Cup

November 8, 2022
Dani Alves signed with the Pumas squad seeking to fulfill his desire to play in the Liga MX and, moreover, joining a team that assured him ownership from day one, this factor confirmed that the 39-year-old veteran would be active and thus I would have options to play the World Cup with Brazil.

Daniel Alves

Puebla v Pumas UNAM – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Hector Vivas/GettyImages

In the end, the right-back relocated in recent years as a mixed midfielder has fulfilled his goal and made Tite’s final 26-man list for Qatar 2022, even, everything indicates that this tournament could represent the closure of his professional career in a way stellar, without the need to return to Pumas, a club with which he has many options to end his relationship.

MedioTiempo in the ToqueFiltrado column reports that Alves’ contract includes a clause that allows the footballer to terminate his relationship with the Pedregal team unilaterally, thus, the rumors that the player has no intention of returning to Mexico are increasing, Well, it is in his hands to conclude the link with the UNAM team and retire in the most important soccer competition on the entire planet, a leading end to a historic career.


