The private accusation made by the 21-year-old girl who denounced the former FC Barcelona soccer player Dani Alves The one she accuses of having sexually assaulted her at the Sutton nightclub in December of last year, requests a 12-year prison sentence for the athlete.

The lawyer Ester García, who defends the victim, has requested this sentence for the player in view of the trial that will be held in the Barcelona Court, according to the document to which EFE has had access.

In addition to the crime of sexual assault for which he demands a prison sentence, the private prosecution also accuses the footballer of injuries, for which he requests a fine of 13,500 euros. The lawyer has requested that Alves compensate the victim with a total of 150,000 euros for the physical and psychological consequences suffered, since the young woman suffers from symptoms compatible with post-traumatic stress disorder of globally high intensity.

Dani Alves is in a prison in Spain. Photo: Instagram: Dani Alves / AFP

He has also requested that Alves be prohibited from approaching closer than 1,000 meters and from communicating with the victim for a period of 10 years longer than the prison sentence imposed, as well as a security measure of supervised release during the same period. .

In addition, he has asked the court to adopt measures to protect the young woman on the day of the trial, such as having professional accompaniment and avoiding visual confrontation with the accused, as well as holding it without an audience. Prosecutor’s Office asks for 9 years

Alves For its part, the Public Ministry, which had already presented its brief in November, requests 9 years in prison for Alves and that he compensate the victim with 150,000 euros, the same amount requested by the private prosecution.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the rape occurred on the night of December 30, 2022 in the ‘Moet’ booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​where the victim sat with a cousin and a friend, after Alves and a man who was accompanying him invited them to that private area for a glass of champagne. The Public Ministry maintains that the women initially rejected the invitation but ultimately accepted, at the “insistence” of Alves and his friend, and the five ended up drinking champagne, chatting and dancing.

Dani Alves is accused of sexually abusing a young woman in Spain.

Around 3:20 a.m., according to the prosecutor’s letter, Alves went to an adjacent door – with exclusive access to guests in the private room – and made a gesture for the young woman to come closer, which the victim did, without knowing what he looked like. the private area he had just entered. Once there, she adds, the footballer took her into a small bathroom and closed the door, without letting her out despite the fact that she asked him to when she found herself in that “cubicle,” and “he began to grope her with a lascivious spirit and a clear intention of satisfy their sexual desires.”

The player groped the victim’s entire body, tried to perform oral sex on her without success due to the resistance of the victim – who was suffering a situation of “anguish and terror” – and, finally, he penetrated her vaginally without a condom, adds the Prosecutor’s Office.

Alves left the toilet “immediately afterwards”, leaving the young woman there, who came out moments later and went towards her cousin, whom she asked to leave the place, although on the way out she burst into tears and was attended to by the nightclub staff, who activated the protocol against sexual assaults.

