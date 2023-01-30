Daniel Alves was arrested on January 20 in Barcelonawhen he appeared to give a statement for the alleged rape of a woman, which would have occurred on December 30 in a nightclub in Barcelona and his case has taken several interesting turns.

The court decreed the unconditional prison for the soccer player, who is now in jail Brians 2 of Sant Esteve Sesrovires, in Barcelona.

After his arrest, the Pumas UNAM fired the 39-year-old right-back, who signed for the Mexican club in July 2022 to prepare for the World Cup and the issue has caused a stir in world soccer.

The lawyer Esther Garcia Lopez, who defends the woman who denounced them, assured that he would reject a possible agreement proposal to avoid a conviction of the soccer player, in an interview published by the Brazilian portal UOL.

García stressed that his client has “firmly” and repeatedly rejected the possibility of receiving compensation from his alleged attacker, to which he would be entitled, given that he has a good financial position, and he only wants justice to be done.

“Her sentence was: ‘If there is compensation money in between, I’m not going to hire you’. She, from the first minute, told me no. Nobody knows that,” said the lawyer.

Alves, apparently, cannot find a way out and his lawyers are eagerly seeking a solution to the case, although it does not seem possible.

The offer

The last thing that is known is that this Monday his agent will present an appeal with which he will try to get the footballer out of prison.



Christopher Martell, one of the most reputable lawyers in Barcelona, ​​according to the journalist Mayka NavarroAlves and his defense seek to get out of prison on a provisional basis.

“It is difficult for it to come out, it will be a very technical resource that will introduce novelties for the debate. He will propose all the guarantees to demonstrate that the intention of the defendant is not to leave Spain, that on the day of the trial he will be present in court and that he will not move from his house if his wife lets him in,” he said. Navarrese.

He assures that in order to demonstrate that leaving Spain is not an option for him, his lawyers will propose that Alves wear a telematic bracelet, which allows the police to know where he is.

With this instrument, which emits signals like a GPS, the soccer player cannot break probation and is permanently located.

But that is not the only option, as it is noted that Alves and his lawyers would raise the option of having to go to court every day to sign or having his passport withdrawn to prevent him from leaving the country.

