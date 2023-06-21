Alves, 40, was arrested in January in Barcelona after being accused of raping a young woman in the toilet of a nightclub in the Spanish city in late December.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star was detained without bail because the court investigating him felt there was a risk of Alves attempting to flee.

“My conscience is completely clear with regard to what happened that night in the Sutton nightclub,” Alves said in an interview with the Spanish daily La Vanguardia published on Wednesday, his first since his arrest and imprisonment.

He added, “What happened and what didn’t happen. What didn’t happen is that I forced this woman to do whatever we did.” Alves, who initially denied knowing the woman, changed his testimony several times and later told investigators that what happened between them was consensual.

He revealed to the newspaper that he lied at first because he was afraid that his wife would leave him if he confessed that he was with another woman. “I fought desperately to save my marriage from infidelity, without worrying about the consequences I pay today.”

At the time of the alleged rape, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.

Last week, a Spanish court denied Alves’ request for bail while awaiting trial, citing “sufficient and reliable evidence” of the charges against him.

Alves, the most successful footballer in the world with 43 titles, lived the best period of his career in Barcelona between 2008 and 2016.

He won 23 titles with the Catalan club, including 3 European Champions League titles, 6 Spanish championships and 4 domestic cups.

And in the World Cup in Qatar last year, he became, at the age of 39 years and 210 days, the oldest Brazilian player to participate in the World Cup finals.