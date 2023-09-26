Dani Alves has been detained since January 20, accused of sexually abusing a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​while he was married to the Spanish Joana Sanz.

The woman that accused Dani Alves of rape She assured that the player locked her in the bathroom of the nightclub to abuse her: “I didn’t know what was behind that door, I thought there would be another VIP area. Just by entering, I told him that I wanted to leave, and he told me that I couldn’t, I insisted that I wanted to leave, but he pulled up my dress,” the victim reported.

The footballer remains in a Barcelona prison. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

Joana Sanz reveals the last letter from Dani Alves

The Brazilian player has not been able to resolve his judicial problems in Spain, he has been in prison for more than nine months and is waiting to hear the sentence of the Iberian justice system after the serious complaint of sexual abuse.

One of the first people who spoke out against the actions of the former Barcelona footballer was his ex-wife. Joana Sanz, who decided to end her love relationship despite the refusals of Alves, who is trying to win back the Spanish woman.

And in the last few hours, the Spanish model made a revealing publication through her official Instagram account, where revealed a love letter that Dani Alves sent him from prison.

For a kiss from the skinny girl I would give anything, for a kiss from her, even if it was just one.

The 40-year-old Brazilian He doesn’t lose hope of getting his ex-wife back. and he dedicated a message to her, using the verses of the famous song ‘La flaca’ by the group Jarabe de Palo.

“For a kiss from the skinny girl I would give anything, for a kiss from her, even if it was just one,” Alves began by handwriting, decorating the letter with several hearts and the phrase.

“Wherever, whatever, whatever… But with you always by my side. I love you,” the former player expressed in his own handwriting.

Besides, He accompanied the message with a particular drawing of two dolls holding hands and decorated with a heart in the middle of the two.

Photo: Instagram: Joana Sanz

However, This is not the first time that Dani Alves sends a letter to Joana Sanz, A few months ago the model displayed a message that she sent him from prison declaring all her love.

“I know you don’t like loneliness and I know how difficult all that is for you, but everything will pass and we will become stronger together. It’s incredible that I still have butterflies when I go to see you, it’s incredible that I feel so much love for you after so much.” time… but even more incredible is knowing that you are there to reciprocate all that,” he wrote.

