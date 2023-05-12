The judge investigating the alleged rape of a woman by the Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves has rejected a second request for release made by his defense and keeps the player in provisional prison.

“The investigating court 15 of Barcelona dismisses the request for freedom requested by the defense,” the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia reported on Tuesday, for which the footballer will remain in jail.

Alves’ lawyers requested the release of their defendant on April 20, a few days after the Brazilian testified again at his own request before the judge, stating that he had consensual sexual relations with the complainant.

Then, the defense of Alves, to whom the Barcelona Court had already denied a first request to be released pending trial, provided video evidence that would confront the complainant’s version. defense of

Alves considered that the “flight risk is unthinkable” and proposed the possibility of a bail being imposed and the withdrawal of his two passports (Spanish and Brazilian).

revealing data

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

The Cuatro ‘Code 10’ program has had access to the contents of the magistrate’s order in which he reels off some of the reasons why he does not grant release.

One of the details that the magistrate pays close attention to is the footballer’s attitude toward the alleged victim. “It is curious that if everything went as well as Mr. Alves points out, after leaving the bathroom they do not speak or look at each other again”.

The judge has indicated that the attitude prior to entering the disco bathroom does not imply anything: “Being with him chatting and normal, having a drink, none of all this has to do with what happened inside the bathroomof which there is no recording and the victim states that she was raped and forced to have sex with Mr. Alves”.

the case continues

The judge, however, has rejected this Tuesday the request for release and precautionary measures and keeps the player in jail.

Alves has been in provisional prison, communicated and without bail since January 20, for an open case for an alleged crime of sexual assault, which in Spain includes rape. A young woman accuses him of having raped him in the private bathrooms of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December. Most successful footballer in history, with 43 titles,

Alves lived the most glorious stage of his career at Barça, between 2008 and 2016, when he won 23 trophies alongside names like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta, but also played for teams like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain or the Mexican Cougars. In Qatar, he became the oldest Brazilian footballer to line up for a World Cup.

SPORTS AND AFP

