Daniel Alves He spends his days in prison waiting for his situation to be resolved, after a complaint of sexual abuse filed by a young woman, for events that occurred in a nightclub in Barcelona and which are under investigation.

Meanwhile, it is known that the Brazilian player remains active in sports in prison, even organizing soccer matches in which he participates.

Letter to Joanna

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

Since his entry into prison, his relationship with Joana Sanz fell apart. At first the model visited him, but then she continued with his commitments and even continues to travel.

The model published a letter on her Instagram confirming her break with the footballer.

Now there are news. The program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’ has exclusively broadcast a letter that Dani Alves would have sent to his ex-partner.

Antena 3 has had exclusive access to the letter written in the Brazilian footballer’s handwriting.

“My dear Joana. There have been almost 8 years of much love, affection, respect and mutual care. In particular the last few years with you everything seems easier and more pleasant. You and my children, Dani Filho and Victoria, were the best things for me. happened in my life,” the letter says at the beginning.

“Together we have grown since the day we met. From the first minute we started a life together. We accompanied each other all those years. Strengthening each other and pampering each other’s lives. Now, In these difficult moments I regret your decision and I hope that life gives us another chance to love you again”adds Alves.



“I understand the pain that the unfair situation we are experiencing is causing and I understand that you have not been able to bear all that pressure. The facts of which I am accused are foreign to me, and to the values ​​that have guided my life: love, respect and effort.“.

Finally, Alves concludes: “I will continue fighting as I have always done, believing in myself with the support and confidence of those who know who I really am: I will fight until the end with the unconditional love of my children, my parents and whoever they continue to be. by my side, to soon prove my innocence to the whole world”.

