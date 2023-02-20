Dani Alves changes version again: now he says that he was the abused

the brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He spends his days in prison, waiting for his situation to be resolved after a woman denounced sexual abuse at a nightclub in Barcelona.

Alves’ case has become more complicated as the days go by. His constant change in the version he gives of what happened that night in a Barcelona nightclub entangles his situation,

Alves changes version

Now, according to the newspaper Ara, Alves declared that he was a victim of the young woman: “she went directly to me. I didn’t touch that girl,” said the former Pumas player.

Alves also stated that he lied in past statements to protect the young woman.

“The truth is that I wanted to protect this young lady”, were the words of Dani Alves, who emphasized that there was a sexual relationship but that they were consented.

Meanwhile, the lawyer Christopher Martellrequested an appeal to the case, although the evidence could increasingly sink the footballer more.

the process continues

According to Ara, the cameras at the Sutton nightclub were able to capture when Alves rushed out of the nightclub next to the young woman who was crying inconsolably.

The former Barça and Sevilla player is still waiting for the Barcelona Court to decide whether to release him with precautionary measures or keep him in prison.

The prosecution He asked the Barcelona Court to keep the Brazilian winger in prison, brandishing the multiple evidence that incriminates him, including DNA evidence.

