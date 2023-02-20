Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dani Alves changes version again: now he says that he was the abused

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Dani Alves changes version again: now he says that he was the abused


close

They contradict the version of Dani Alves for abuse: they reveal the results of DNA tests

Daniel Alves.

Daniel Alves.

The ex-soccer player is still in prison waiting for his process to be resolved.

the brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He spends his days in prison, waiting for his situation to be resolved after a woman denounced sexual abuse at a nightclub in Barcelona.

Alves’ case has become more complicated as the days go by. His constant change in the version he gives of what happened that night in a Barcelona nightclub entangles his situation,

See also  ERC | Rome remains in the 2022 calendar, the Power Stage arrives

Alves changes version

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Now, according to the newspaper Ara, Alves declared that he was a victim of the young woman: “she went directly to me. I didn’t touch that girl,” said the former Pumas player.

Alves also stated that he lied in past statements to protect the young woman.

“The truth is that I wanted to protect this young lady”, were the words of Dani Alves, who emphasized that there was a sexual relationship but that they were consented.

Meanwhile, the lawyer Christopher Martellrequested an appeal to the case, although the evidence could increasingly sink the footballer more.

the process continues

According to Ara, the cameras at the Sutton nightclub were able to capture when Alves rushed out of the nightclub next to the young woman who was crying inconsolably.

The former Barça and Sevilla player is still waiting for the Barcelona Court to decide whether to release him with precautionary measures or keep him in prison.

See also  Art derby

The prosecution He asked the Barcelona Court to keep the Brazilian winger in prison, brandishing the multiple evidence that incriminates him, including DNA evidence.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dani #Alves #version #abused

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Caixa releases FGTS withdrawal for people affected by rains in SP

Caixa releases FGTS withdrawal for people affected by rains in SP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result