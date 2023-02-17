Football player Daniel Alves continues in prison and increasingly cornered, after the denunciation of sexual abuse of which he is accused by a woman.

Each new revelation about the case leaves the footballer in a bad light. For now, on Thursday – the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Barcelona Court to keep the former player in prison

of Barcelona brandishing the multiple indications that in his opinion incriminate him, including DNA tests, while the footballer’s defense has once again questioned the victim’s version.

In the third section of the Barcelona Court, the hearing was held this Thursday for the appeal that Alves’ defense filed against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to prison without bail for raping a young woman on the night of December 30. in a bathroom in a nightclub in the Catalan capital.

(You may be interested in: Daniel Cataño: team captains do not accept that he is sanctioned)

Another version

Dani Alves is sunk by the repeated change he has had in the version of events. Up to 4 different accounts he has given during the investigation, generating big questions.

Now what is known is that Alves has also changed his version with his wife, Joanna Sanz.



According to press reports, Alves has now told Joana that he does not remember anything that happened that night at the Barcelona nightclub, when he had previously sworn that the accusation was not true.

“He has called his wife twice to apologize, assure her that he is very affected, and that he does not remember anything that happened because he was very drunk,” La Razón revealed.

Meanwhile, the defense has assumed that the complainant was vaginally penetrated by Alves, an extreme that he denied in his statement before the examining magistrate but that the biological tests have denied, which reveal that the victim had traces of semen in her private parts.

To refute the footballer’s version that the relationships were consensual, the private prosecution has also referred to the security camera recordings that show Alves leaving the nightclub less than one centimeter from the victim, without taking an interest in her despite because at that moment she was crying uncontrollably and explaining the sexual assault to the guards.

SPORTS AND AGENCIES

More sports news