No way. Dani Alves remains in prison. The Brazilian’s lawyers had their release request rejected, pending the trial. The historic full-back has been behind bars for more than 100 days, since last January 20, after being accused of rape against a 23-year-old girl, who claims she was raped in a nightclub in Barcelona on the night of 30 December. Initially Dani Alves said he did not know the victim, but later admitted to having had a consensual sexual relationship.