No freedom, at the moment, for the former footballer: the request presented by his lawyers has been rejected
No way. Dani Alves remains in prison. The Brazilian’s lawyers had their release request rejected, pending the trial. The historic full-back has been behind bars for more than 100 days, since last January 20, after being accused of rape against a 23-year-old girl, who claims she was raped in a nightclub in Barcelona on the night of 30 December. Initially Dani Alves said he did not know the victim, but later admitted to having had a consensual sexual relationship.
Conditions worsened
Detained in the Spanish prison of Brians 2, which mainly houses convicted prisoners but also some in pre-trial detention, Dani Alves is not doing well. Yes, because his conditions seem to be getting worse, both physically and mentally. “He’s lost and sad and absent, as well as thin,” said one of his former cellmates. The future doesn’t look rosy for the class of ’83.
May 9 – 10.11pm
