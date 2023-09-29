Friday, September 29, 2023
Dani Alves, attentive: Joana Sanz makes a radical decision regarding the divorce process

September 29, 2023
Dani Alves, attentive: Joana Sanz makes a radical decision regarding the divorce process

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves

The footballer and the model would have put a stop to their separation process.

Daniel Alves He is still waiting for a date to be set for his trial in a case of sexual assault that has him imprisoned in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona after being reported by a 23-year-old girl.

The divorce process is stopped

They filter the bitter call between Dani Alves and his model wife from prison

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

Meanwhile, the footballer received good news. According to the testimony in TardeAR of Leticia Requejo, the same journalist who uncovered that Joana Sanz had asked for a divorce, the plans have changed and apparently the model stopped the procedures for the dissolution of the marriage.

“As of September 28, we can confirm that the issue of divorce between the ex-couple is paralyzed, the procedures have stopped.”said the journalist.

“She said that, although she intends to divorce, she is not going to leave her husband aside,” he added.

Dani Alves' wife

Sanz was born in Tenerife, Spain.

Photo:

Instagram: @danialves

The news comes after the model shared messages through her social networks that the footballer sent her from prison declaring his love.

The information adds that the model has even decided to return to the family home where they lived in Barcelona.

In addition, the program has been able to confirm that Sanz has responded to the player’s letters.

SPORTS

More sports news

