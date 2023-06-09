In the next few days, around a week, the footballer Dani Alves will know if he can get out of prison or not. The Court of Barcelona has held an oral hearing this Friday, after which it will be decided whether or not the Brazilian remains in jail until the trial for sexual assault is held. He is accused of having raped a 23-year-old girl in the bathroom of a nightclub last December. He was in Barcelona on vacation after playing the World Cup.

The hearing lasted about an hour. Neither the victim nor the alleged rapist have attended, only the lawyers for the parties and the prosecution have appeared. The lawyer for the Brazilian winger has once again requested the release of the footballer. He has already requested his release twice, twice before the investigating court handling the case and in separate appeals before the Barcelona Court. Instead, both the victim’s lawyer and the Prosecutor’s Office have advocated for him to continue in jail, which he provisionally entered on January 20. To date, justice has believed the victim’s thesis that he was raped and has rejected all the requests of the Brazilian ‘2’ to be released

The soccer player’s lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, during the hearing, has tried to allay the fear that the magistrates and the prosecution have that Alves will flee Spain if he is released from prison. The argument that he has used is that he wants to defend himself, since he has arguments to affirm that the sexual relations they had in the discotheque were consensual. Martell has put on the table the fact that the player’s family -his ex-wife and his two children- have decided to return to Barcelona from Brazil and settle in Barcelona. The two minors have already registered for the next course.

For the defendant’s lawyer, the registration of his children is a fact that reinforces his thesis that there is no risk of flight, as he is rooted in the Catalan capital. The victim’s lawyer and the prosecution, on the other hand, do not believe that it is a sufficient argument and in their opinion it is a fictitious rooting. Both consider that the risk of flight of the player remains, since he has a high economic capacity.

Once the parties have been heard, the judges of the Barcelona Court will have to decide whether to release Dani Alves. These same judges already determined in February that the footballer should remain behind bars. They ratified the decision of the investigating judge. Since then, the defendant’s defense has introduced two novelties: the registration of his ex-wife and her two children and the new version of the events that occurred in the nightclub by the alleged attacker. At first he denied recognizing the girl, later he admitted that there had been relations, but without penetration.

In the end, he admitted that there was penetration, albeit consensual. She had to admit it because the DNA found in the semen in the victim’s vagina was hers. The victim assures that she was raped and beaten in the private room of the Sutton nightclub, on December 30. According to the footballer’s lawyer, there was “sexual flirtation” between the two and the girl voluntarily agreed to the private room. The girl describes an atmosphere of fear and terror.