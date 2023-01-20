Player testified this Friday at a police station in Barcelona about alleged harassment committed at the end of last year

Soccer player Daniel Alves, 39, was arrested this Friday (20.Jan.2023) after giving testimony at a police station in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on an accusation of sexual assault committed at the end of last year.

He is suspected of having harassed a woman at a Barcelona nightclub on December 30. According to the newspaper The VanguardAlves was summoned by the Catalan police to give a statement and left the police station at around 10:00 local time (06:00 GMT) in a car.

The player must be taken to court and will undergo a custody hearing, where the judge must decide whether the athlete will be released, if he imposes precautionary measures or if he decrees the provisional arrest of the player.

The accusation was made 2 days after the alleged assault, on January 2, 2023. The victim, a 23-year-old girl, claimed that Alves would have touched her under her panties without her consent while she was with some friends at the Sutton Club nightclub. According to The VanguardAlves confirmed that he had seen the woman at the time, but denies the allegations of harassment.

The young woman notified the nightclub days later, on January 2. The local police were then called and the victim was referred to a reference hospital for victims of sexual crimes in Barcelona.

Alves played in the World Cup in Qatar for the Brazilian national football team, in December. Upon entering the field for the match in which the Brazilian team lost 1-0 to the Cameroon team, in a match valid for the last round of group G, he became the oldest player to play in a Cup for the national team.