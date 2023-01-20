PS Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:12



The footballer Dani Alves has been arrested at the Mossos d’Esquadra de Les Corts police station in Barcelona after going to testify for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Sutton nightclub on December 30.

Alves went to the police station early this Friday and was arrested in a police car a few minutes after 10 am.

Knowledgeable sources have explained to Europa Press that the patrol takes him to the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona, ​​where he will go to court and the judge will decide on his provisional situation while the case is being investigated.

Dani Alves is arrested after his statement for alleged sexual assault.



PS

Two days after the alleged sexual assault, the woman denounced the soccer player for the events.

The woman’s complaint is judicialized and in the investigation phase, as explained by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).