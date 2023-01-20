Dani Alves, arrested in Spain for an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub, joins the list of Brazilian soccer players dotted with allegations of abuse or rape of women.

The former player of Seville, Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who currently plays for the Pumas, of Mexican soccer, is being investigated following the testimony of a woman who claims that the Brazilian international sexually assaulted her on the night of the 30th from December.

The investigating judge in the case has agreed to imprisonment without bail for the 39-year-old Brazilian international player who played with his team in the last World Cup in Qatar.

Other Brazilian soccer players have faced similar accusations. Here are some of them:

neymar

In 2019, a model filed a complaint against the Canarinha star in Sao Paulo, accusing him of having raped her in a Paris hotel. Neymar has always declared himself innocent and acknowledged that he had sexual relations with the woman, but consensual.

The complaint was filed by the Brazilian Justice, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which alleged a lack of evidence and some contradictions in the version of the alleged victim, who was even investigated for false denunciation and extortion.

The PSG attacker was also accused by a Nike employee whom he allegedly tried to force to perform oral sex on him in a New York hotel in 2016, according to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal revealed five years later.

Given the uproar, Nike announced that it was ending its sponsorship contract with the athlete because, according to the brand, he refused to cooperate in the open internal investigation to clarify the facts, also denied by the striker.

Robinho Robson de Souza

The former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan player was sentenced in 2017 to nine years in prison by an Italian court for his alleged participation in a gang rape of a 23-year-old girl of Albanian origin. The event occurred in 2013 in a nightclub in Milan.

Robinho assures that he is innocent and that the sex was consensual. The conviction was confirmed by the Italian Supreme Court a year ago.

The Government of that country requested his extradition, but the Brazilian Constitution does not allow the extradition of its natural citizens. However, the authorities of both countries could reach an agreement to serve the sentence in Brazil, a possibility reinforced last Wednesday by the current Brazilian Justice Minister, Flávio Dino.

Alexi Stival, ‘Cuca’

He is one of the oldest and most successful coaches in Brazilian soccer. In his time as a Guild player, he was involved in a scandal for “having sexual acts” with a girl under the age of 13, along with three of his teammates.

The events occurred in Berne, in 1987. The soccer players were detained for 30 days and, after paying bail, they were released on parole and returned to Brazil. Two years later, ‘Cuca’, who always denied his participation, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He never served the sentence, already prescribed.

brandao

The striker was prosecuted for an alleged crime of rape in 2011, based on a complaint filed by a 24-year-old girl whom he met in a nightclub near Marseille, in France. The then Olympique de Marseille footballer, who was arrested for the case, admitted to having had sex with her in her vehicle, but denied that he forced the young woman. The French Justice filed the complaint for a year then, before the contradictions and inconsistencies in the testimony of the alleged victim.

Mancini Alessandro Faiolhe Amantino



Better known as Mancini, he was sentenced in 2011 by a Milan Court to two years and eight months in prison for having raped a young woman who met his compatriot Ronaldinho during a party. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the former Inter and Roma player took advantage of the young woman’s drunken state and forced her to have sexual relations several times, even causing injuries, in 2010. Mancini denied the accusations and assured that it was consensual.