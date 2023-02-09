the brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He is still in full legal proceedings after being accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a Barcelona nightclub. The player was arrested and since January 20 he has been detained.

The young woman who denounced the former Barça player for rape asked the judges of the Barcelona Court to keep the footballer in prison, alleging that the risk of flight persists, given his high economic resources, as the owner of several companies in Spain and Brazil.

Ester García, the victim’s lawyer, presented a brief before the Barcelona Court on Thursday in which she opposes the appeal filed by Alves’ defense against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to pretrial detention.

Dinorah Santana defended Dani Alves

In the midst of this panorama, Alves’ ex-wife, Dinorah Santana, He came out in defense of the player and said that he is being sentenced without having been tried.

“Dani would be incapable of dishonoring a woman. I was married for 10 years and I have known him for 22. Everyone who is around Dani, from the one who cleans his house in Brazil, Barcelona… Everyone knows who he is and that he would not be capable of things like is. The situation hurts a lot,” said Santana, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Sport.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Santana said the situation has greatly affected her, as well as the two children she had with Alves, Daniel, 16, and Victoria, 15.

“No one who knows Dani, who loves him, who is part of his life, can be fine because of the situation that is happening. We do not believe in what is happening. We are not fine. Not me, not the kids. It is becoming very complicated with each passing day, ”she said.

Alves’ first wife visited him in prison and described his state of mind: “He is not receptive or willing to see people in prison. He would not be placing himself in what is happening. The lawyers told me that he is fine, strong, as far as it goes, ”he explained.

See also Dani Alves, is he still in prison or not? Prosecutor's office makes key decision ‘No one who knows Dani, who loves him, who is part of his life, can be fine because of the situation that is happening. We do not believe in what is happening. We are not fine. Not me, not the children.

“If it collapses… What are we going to do then? She is sad. He sees some things in the press that he doesn’t like. She worried a lot about the children because this affects her. We came to go through the situation that they wrote to the children on Instagram even though they have it closed and they know that their father has not done this, ”she added.

Santana was surprised by the accusation against Dani Alves and said that during the time they were together there was never any mistreatment.

“In 20 years he never spoke to me in a higher tone. Sometimes you argue, but he never treated me badly, neither to me, nor to my daughter, the little princess, nor to the child, ”she said. “Dani has always had a belief that a woman should be treated like a queen. She brings it from her father. Of the respect she has for her mother. It’s like that with people in general,” she concluded.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news