“Dani Alves committed suicide in prison”. All it takes is one tweet on. Thousands of users wonder for hours about the fate of the Brazilian footballer, in prison in Spain after being convicted of sexual assault. It was Ney Alves, brother of the 40-year-old footballer, who denied the false news with a video on Instagram: “How much cruelty in human beings,” said Ney Alves.

Dani Alves was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months for sexual assault by section 12 of the Barcelona court on 22 February. The 40-year-old – former footballer for Barcelona, ​​Juventus and PSG among others – was convicted at the end of the trial which ended on 7 February. After 15 days the judges' decision arrived.

The facts, to which the sentence refers, occurred in an area of ​​the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​on the night between 30 and 31 December 2022. Dani Alves had been in prison since 20 January 2023 and was in the Can Brians penitentiary center 2 for just over a year. The footballer has always maintained that the relationships were consensual, while the girl who reported him has always maintained her statement.

The Brazilian he risked a maximum sentence of twelve years according to article 179 of the Penal Code. The Prosecutor's Office had requested nine. The presence of alcohol, as stated in articles 20 and 21, could have been considered an attenuating circumstance. The sentence, however, did not put an end to the Dani Alves case. After the decision of the Court of Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian footballer's defense could still appeal to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia and, subsequently, to the Supreme Court.