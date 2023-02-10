The young woman who made the complaint for rape against the former Barça player Dani Alves has asked the Barcelona Court to keep the footballer in prison, alleging that the risk of flight persists, given his high economic resources, as the owner of several companies in Spain and Brazil.

Ester García, the victim’s lawyer, has presented this Thursday, February 9, a brief before the Court of Barcelona in which opposes the appeal filed by Alves’ defense to send him to pretrial detention for allegedly raping a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

The letter, legal sources have specified to Efe, refutes the arguments that Alves’ defense took advantage of to try to demonstrate that there is no risk of the footballer escaping from justice and oppose alternative measures that he raised, including wearing a telematics bracelet that guarantees that he is located.

(Keep reading:

The victim’s lawyer has attached to the report sent to the Hearing documentation relating to the Brazilian companies linked to the footballer, in order to demonstrate that he has sufficient financial resources in his country of origin, in addition to the companies he manages in Spain. , although he has been fired from Pumas and several brands have suspended their contracts with him.

Another reasoning of the accusation is that Alves He has dual Spanish and Brazilian nationality and that there is no extradition agreement between the two countries, an argument that the investigating judge already put forward when she agreed to send him to prison without bail.

(Besides:

Regarding the bracelet raised by Alves’ defense, the victim’s lawyer doubts the viability of this control measure: it is a mechanism that is usually used to prevent an aggressor from approaching his victims.

The lawyer also stresses in her brief that the investigation of the case is being carried out “agilely and without any delay”, without the circumstances that led to her imprisonment having changed in any way, and that the measure is necessary to guarantee her presence throughout the procedure.

More news:

Colombia team goes to the World Cup and the Games, but is left without a title

This is Juan Pablo, the pilot brother of Miss Universe Paulina Vega

Two new coaches in the League make themselves felt at the start of the championship

Pamela Avendano

LATEST NEWS AND EFE EDITORIAL