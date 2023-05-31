Daniel Alves waiting locked up in a jail in Barcelona, ​​Spain, that the date of the beginning of his trial be determined for an alleged rape in a nightclub in the city at the end of last December.

It’s been five months since the event occurred and the footballer knows nothing of his future, while the alleged victim returned to “loosing his tongue.”

Alves is under pressure Brian’s 2A judge sent him there due to the high possibility of flight risk, but his lawyers continue to work on his defense.

Strong declarations

This Tuesday it was learned that the alleged victim, the young woman, again referred to that moment she lived in the disco.

“He approached me and said: ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ And I ‘didn’t’. He told me ‘my name is Dani, I play petanque in Hospitalet‘” the woman recounted.

And he continued: “I remember that he took my hand and put it on my lower part. She told me again to leave. I said no. I started to get really scared and I thought, ‘What if he puts something in my drink? What if he does something to my friend?’ I thought of everything in a very short time”.

Dani Alves is accused of sexually abusing a young woman in Spain.

Alves has indicated that he had sexual relations with the young woman, but they were consented to, something that the victim denies.

“He made a gesture to me and that was when I told my cousin: ‘I don’t know if I’m going.’ And he told me, ‘well, nothing’s wrong, and he gestured to me to go away and that’s it. I never knew where I was going. I remember going to where he was.” added.

“At that moment I said: “I’m sure it’s either a door to the street or it’s a VIP room or it’s another area of ​​the club.” He opened the door, I remember, and I went in, and when I went in I saw what I was walking into. I saw that it was a tiny sink, it was very very tiny. It only had a toilet and to wash your hands,” he explained.

Dani Alves has been in prison since the day of the events, he separated from Joana Sanz, his last wife and model, who has continued to visit him.

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

“I remember that he lifted up my dress and made me sit on it. I remember telling him ‘I can’t, I can’t, I have to go, I don’t want to’, and he started saying a lot of things to me. When he later put me on the ground, I remember being in shock, I didn’t know what to do there, “said the alleged victim.

And he sentenced: “I know that he not only grabbed my hair and made me kneel in front of him. At that moment I saw a tattoo. Like arc. I said: ‘This guy is going to hurt me a lot.’ I entered at that time. I was very afraid. The face, the tattoo… and to this day are scenes that come to me a lot.”

