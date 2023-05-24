Daniel Alves He is still in jail and hopes that his trial will begin as quickly as possible, but the evidence is increasingly against him, in the accusation of possible rape in a nightclub in Barcelona to a young woman

This Wednesday, the daily now released information that determines step by step what happened that night at the end of December at the disco Sutton.



The alleged sexual assault by Dani Alves on a young woman who denounced him is a case that has in suspense Spain, Brazil and the world of soccer.

“Dani Alves was the first to leave the bathroom. A girl then came out of the bathroom where the two had been and where she would assure, shortly after, that Alves had raped her,” says Ara.

And he adds: “The victim goes directly to her cousin to tell her it was time to go. The girl of the alleged assault, distant, just shakes her hand. The two quickly leave the disco.”

Alves has always said that he is innocent and that the relationship he had with the person who denounced him was consensual.

Photo: Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

In another image, what was captured by the security camera shows that the one who denounced the soccer player has her “back to him, but Alves takes her hand and puts his hand to his genitals.”

“The girl suddenly takes it off”, but “Alves lowers his hand to the rear of the supposed victim”, it is said.

You can see in the images that the alleged victim goes out into the street and “starts to cry. One of the first gestures he makes is repeatedly pointing to his knee, where he had a wound that the medical report would pick up,” is seen in the video.

