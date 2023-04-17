The former FC Barcelona player, Dani Alves, acknowledged this Monday before the judge that he had consensual sexual relations, vaginally and orally, with the young woman who denounced him for rape at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​he said that he lied in his first statement to hide his infidelity from his wife.

Joana Sanz recently filed for divorce and decided to stay away from social networks due to the pressure in which she was involved.

The objective of the statement requested by the footballer, after which his defense will once again request his provisional release, was to clarify the contradictions he incurred when he was questioned in court after his arrest, one of the reasons for which the instructor justified his admission to prison.

In that appearance on January 20, the athlete initially maintained that he did not know the victimlater admitted that he met the young woman in the bathroom of the disco without anything happening between them and finally, when the judge compared his explanations with the biological evidence, he maintained that the girl had performed fellatio on him, consensually.

In the appeal that he unsuccessfully filed to get out of prison, the Brazilian athlete clung to the version that he had consensual sexual relations with the complainant, without further details.

Alves has stressed that the sexual relationship occurred after they both met in the VIP area of ​​the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona -where they drank and danced together- and found that there was “sexual tension” between them from the very beginning, for which they agreed to continue being intimate in the disco’s bathroom.

As his defense has maintained in a statement sent to the media, before the judge the soccer player has emphasized that he is always “respectful” in his relationship with women and that he never undertakes an approach if he does not appreciate a clear “predisposition” to maintain an intimate relationship.

The soccer player has detailed, adds his defense, that when verifying that there was “chemistry” between the two, he proposed to the complainant to continue intimately in a more private place, specifically the private bathroom, from which they entered and left separately.

The sexual relations that they had in the bathroom, he has highlighted, were free and voluntary, without the young woman ever asking him to stop the relationship.

Alves has added, according to his defense, that he does not know why the young woman has denounced him for rapebut he has pointed out that the girl could have felt offended with him for not having been “attentive or affectionate” when the relationship ended and he asked her to leave the bathroom separately, for discretion.

On February 21, the Court of Barcelona agreed to keep Dani Alves in preventive detention, appreciating a “high” risk of flight and considering that the evidence that accuses him is “severe” and “diverse”.

EFE