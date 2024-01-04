Lucia Alves, player's mother Daniel Alves who has remained in prison since January 20, 2023 for an alleged crime of sexual abuse, shared on his account instagram a video that shows images of the alleged victim of his son, of whom he reveals his identity and offers personal information, accusing her of wanting fame and money.

“Whoever trusts in God no longer loses the battle,” can be read in the mother's publication. Dani Alves together with the video recorded by a Brazilian lawyer, in which the young woman appears dancing and celebrating her birthday.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Not only were they made public on the woman's social networks, the famous video also went viral on a website of Brazil and in various media outlets, which revealed the unpublished images.

For this reason, the mother of Daniel Alves serious problem is going to fall on her, she was sued by the alleged victim of sexual abuse which he considers has revealed intimate data and images prohibited to the public.

According to the information revealed in Spain, the Court of Instruction number 15 of Barcelona had prohibited the parties from revealing any image of the woman. A ban that Lucía Alves skipped, which is why she will be exposed to judicial proceedings for the crime of revealing secrets.

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

From the player's entourage they claim that images were used that have not been used by the lawyers in the trial. “This is a video edited with music and appreciations in Portuguese claiming the player's innocence,” explained the newspaper Sport of Spain.

“The video images have been extracted from the victim's social networks and her surroundings. They review the woman's leisure activity and attempts are made to criminalize his personal life, in a desperate tactic of the family of Alves one month after the start of the trial in the Barcelona hearing“said the quoted media.

The problem could be greater because the victim alleges that they are images from several years ago, when she was still a minor. In fact, the media Spain They are aware of the images and the video is in their possession, but they have not published it due to the judicial prohibition.

The athlete is 39 years old. See also Bomb! Liverpool has the money: Kylian Mbappé would be Luis Díaz's partner Photo: Instagram: @danialves

“In the graphic documents that the mother of Alves and that the lawyer had previously shared Graciele Queiroznot only the day-to-day actions of the young woman are observed, but also her name and surname are brought to light, in a most controversial movement, which could lead to criminal consequences for Lucy and the aforementioned lawyer, according to some experts, because it means ending the right to anonymity of a victim of a sexual crime,” says the newspaper Brand from Spain.

And he adds: “As echoed by various media, the publication of Lucy has been reported on social networks by several users, who have not hesitated to point out the mother of Alves and the lawyer for committing such an act when there are only a few weeks left until the Brazilian faces a severe sentence that would keep him in prison for several years.”

“What is clear is that the dissemination of these images goes against what was ordered by the Court of Instruction number 15 of Barcelona, ​​which made it clear to the parties that no data that could identify the woman should be leaked. The videos are a violation of this judicial decision and the status of the victim,” declared the newspaper Sport.

Photo: Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

How is the trial against Dani Alves going?

The Barcelona Prosecutor's Office asks for the former player Barcelona nine years in prison, in addition to ten years of supervised freedom and compensation of 150.00 euros for the affected person, while the alleged victim raises the prison request to twelve years, the maximum penalty established in the Spanish Penal Code for a crime of this nature. guy.

The trial against Dani Alves is scheduled to begin on February 5 at the Barcelona Court.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

