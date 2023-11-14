Dangers | The police are investigating: trinkets were pushed in from Nikita Landén’s mailbox, the inside of which revealed medicines

Vantaa’s Nikita Landén’s mailbox had been stuffed with pieces of paper, inside of which medical pills were revealed. The police are investigating the matter as a health crime.

Police is investigating a suspected health crime in Asola, Vantaa, in which someone had broken in by Nikita Landén possibly poisoned trinkets through the mailbox.

When Landén arrived home last Thursday, he encountered a shocking sight, as there were several pieces of rags lying on the floor and the doormat of the apartment’s hallway.

“The alarm bells started ringing as soon as I walked in the door,” Landén tells HS.

Despite the shock, he didn’t wonder for nothing, but went to the toilet and collected the trinkets in a plastic box with the help of toilet paper. Landén has a one-and-a-half-year-old child who, given the chance, would probably have popped the nicks in his mouth.

There were a total of about seven pieces of nakini. After collecting them in a box, Landén noticed that the center of each one had some sort of white substance embedded in it.

“You could clearly see from the jewelry that something extra had been added to them,” he says.

Something white glinted from the naki when Landén picked them up from the floor. See also Science questions for kids | Why do people sometimes talk in their sleep?

Landé says that he thought for more than an hour about how to act in the situation, but finally decided to call the emergency center. From there, they were instructed to go to the police station in the morning to report a crime – and to take the jewelry with them.

“At first I wondered if I was overreacting. But if my child had eaten snacks, the end result could have been ugly,” he says.

On Friday morning, Landén headed to the Tikkurila police station, where he filed a criminal report. However, the nicks were not taken for the police’s more detailed reasons, so when he got home, he decided to cut the nicks open one by one with rubber gloves in his hands.

Inside, to Landén’s shock, some kind of medicinal pills were revealed, most of which had already gone to pieces. However, he was able to cut one capsule intact so that the text on its side could still be read.

“The drug was unfamiliar, but based on Google it was some kind of antidepressant,” says Landén.

Crime Commissioner Aleksi Topinoja Itä-Uusimaa Police Department confirms that a criminal report has been filed.

The police are currently investigating the matter as a health crime, but according to Topinoja, the crime title may be supplemented as the investigation progresses.

A health crime is a matter of endangering the health or life of another person with, for example, goods or substances. A health offense can be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of six months.

Topinoja says that similar criminal suspicions have come to the attention of the police in the past. The most common cases have been meatballs or pieces of meat left in nature, which were suspected to have contained poison, for example to harm dogs.

“However, it must be noted that the activity may also pose a danger to small children. The police take a serious view of all similar criminal suspicions,” says Topinoja.

If you see someone spreading kibbles or other pieces of food on the ground or through a mailbox and suspect that they are poisoned, you should report the matter to the police immediately, he says.

Landé says that he went over and over in his mind, what could be the motive for a similar act.

According to him, there are a lot of dogs in the neighborhood and even in his home, you can often hear dogs barking and howling late at night. However, Landén himself does not have a dog.

“Perhaps the intention was to make a trap for a dog, but it accidentally hit the wrong apartment,” he reflects.

Landén lives in an apartment building with a door code, which suggests that one of his neighbors could possibly have been involved. However, according to him, there is no information of any kind so far.

Landén carefully cut the nicks open. Pills were revealed inside, which he thinks are some kind of antidepressants.

Nikita Landén says that he is very shocked by what happened and that in recent days he has been startled even when the mail hits the door.

Now he was thinking about moving out of his current apartment, even though he didn’t move there until the beginning of September.

“Home should be a place where you can be at peace and safe. Fortunately, we survived this time without a scare, but my lively child would have put the jewelry in his mouth immediately,” he says.