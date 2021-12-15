Psychologist Vladislav Chubarov in an interview with Channel Five statedthat the midlife crisis is a very real phenomenon and revealed its main dangers.

According to the specialist, most often this ailment occurs in people from 30 to 50 years old. People who have a crisis, as a rule, dramatically change their lives in one direction or another due to the established position in society or in the family. “This is not a myth, but reality. As a rule, a midlife crisis is associated with a desire to give up and change everything, to start life from scratch, ”the doctor said.

He noted that in this state a person makes decisions that are not peculiar to him, which, at times, can radically change his life. He may unexpectedly take the initiative to change his place of residence, work, and sometimes even a spouse. The psychologist explains that such actions are performed because of the fear that a person is getting old and closer to death. Such thoughts lead him to the desire to try to live a new, different life. Thus, his life is divided into “before” and “after”, Chubarov stressed.

He added that at some point a person thinks about what he has achieved in his life and whether something else is “shining” for him, because of which he loses the feeling of his own uniqueness. The doctor recommends learning to accept yourself and your condition, as well as notice the advantages that are available at each age, without dwelling on the disadvantages.

Earlier, a Russian psychiatrist, Ph.D., said that the coronavirus affects not only the physical state of the body, but also the mental one. In people after COVID-19, the state of the psyche deteriorates sharply: neuroses, depression, panic attacks occur, and in some, against the background of infection, a personality change occurs.