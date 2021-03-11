Cybersecurity experts have identified the danger that free VPN services can pose. Their words are quoted by Izvestia.

According to Andrey Biryukov, technical director of InfoWatch group of companies, after Roskomnadzor slowed down the social network Twitter, the popularity of free VPN services could grow among its users. They will look for an opportunity to use the social network without restrictions, Biryukov noted.

At the same time, such services collect confidential information about users: search history, logins and passwords, information on payments made, ”said Ekaterina Kilyusheva, head of the information security analytics department at Positive Technologies.

The expert explained that it is quite expensive to maintain VPN services, so those companies that offer users free applications may try to make money by selling their data.

Plus, free VPNs don’t always handle storing user information. Ashot Hovhannisyan, the founder of the DLBI data leak intelligence service, noted that, as a rule, they are issued by poor companies that do not have the ability to improve information security. Therefore, according to Hovhannisyan, data leaks of users of free VPN services occur “at least once a quarter.”

On the morning of March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down the speed of the social network Twitter in Russia. This decision was made due to the inaction of the Internet company in relation to content prohibited in Russia. The department also threatened social networks with blocking.