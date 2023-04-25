As life on our planet has evolved, and especially in the last decade with the arrival of what has been called the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the dehumanization of societies has been increasing, and old agethat which in ancient times was synonymous with pride and prestige, Today it is a social class that suffers from discrimination and indifference.

To speak of the splendor that the elderly had throughout history is to refer to long before ancient Greece, the Roman Empire or the Hebrew-Christian civilizations, since since the first non-literate cultures, despite the obvious absence of documentary vestiges, there are hieroglyphics that attest to the prevalence and status that was granted to this segment of the tribes. His longevity was a source of pride For the clan, since they were the repositories of knowledge and virtue, they were, in a few words, the memory that connected them with their ancestors. However, said splendor has become a nebulous present in which factors such as hedonism, technology, family disintegration and even the urban design of small spaces have shaped a poor image of the elderly, which has cost them humiliation. , abandonment, oblivion and more recently, even life. How far we are today from biblical teachings like the one found inscribed in one of the books of the Old Testament, where even the elders were invested with a sacred mission, with the part that says: “Then Yahweh said to Moses: Choose me seventy men whom you know are elders of the people and of their leaders, and bring them to the door of the tabernacle… so that they may help you carry the load and not carry it by yourself.”

Only in our country, for example, life expectancy grew exponentially from a range of 34 years in 1930, until reaching the 75 years that we currently have on average. This has gradually aged our population. According to official figures from INEGI, at the end of last year there were almost 19 million people aged 60 and over, citizens who are considered by law to be older adults. This social aging that is already an ecumenical phenomenon, is generating crises in mainly European countries, both due to the shortage of labor and the growing investment in their health systems. But as if all of the above were not enough, in Mexico there is also today a marked ageism, particularly against this segment of the elderly, where stereotypes, prejudices and discrimination have led to exclusion and marginalization.

The foregoing has led to the fact that ageism, our older adults find it increasingly difficult to survive, since despite being still very productive, they are often marginalized at work and forced to take refuge in the informal sector. Fortunately, apart from the contributory pension for retirement to which only 33% manage to access, there is a universal pension ($4,800 every two months) that the current Federal Government grants and that was even elevated to constitutional status.

Even so, and as the local Deputy Victoria Sánchez has pointed out, “Today there are many challenges that must be addressed to improve the quality of life of our grandparents and grandmothers. And one of these challenges, and perhaps the most delicate, is the one related to the protection of their physical integrity and their patrimonial security”.

For this reason, today, in the face of the latest murders of older adults, which have even been inconceivably committed by their own relatives, the initiatives presented to create an Attorney for the Elderly, whose function is to prevent and promptly attend to cases, are notorious. in which the rights, assets and physical integrity of this segment of the population are violated. Said initiatives presented at different times by local legislators, among them the deputy Sánchez Peña herself, have the enormous support of the President of the State DIF, Dr. Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, who better than anyone knows the grievances suffered by older adults, since they are attended daily by that unit.

