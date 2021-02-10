The work of life support systems of the population may be disrupted this week in 12 regions of Russia due to bad weather conditions. This was announced on Wednesday, February 10, at the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies (VNII GOChS).

It is noted that experts predict emergencies and accidents associated with disruption of the life support systems of the population in the Kamchatka Territory, Magadan Region, Crimea and Adygea, Krasnodar Territory and the entire territory of the North Caucasian Federal District.

The territorial divisions of Roshydromet are advised to promptly bring information about the predicted dangerous weather to the concerned management bodies for timely preventive measures. “RIA News”…

Earlier it was reported that up to mid-February, in most of the European territory of Russia and the south of Western Siberia, precipitation of up to 65 mm is predicted – almost two monthly norms. This increases the risks of emergencies associated with snow and rain floods, avalanches, mudflows and landslides in the mountainous regions of the North Caucasus Federal District, Krasnodar Territory and Crimea.

Earlier, on February 8, forecasters warned of a record snowfall in the metropolitan area at the end of the week. Snow depth is expected to increase by at least 20 cm.